He was a strong character and a lovely man – Jake King remembers former Shrewsbury team-mate Ricky Moir

Ex-Gay Meadow full-back and boss King, 65, remembered fellow Glaswegian Moir as a great friend and advisor, as well as a strong character for Town under Harry Gregg and Maurice Evans.

Moir, who was in a care home with Alzheimer’s, was popular in the pub trade, which filled his post-football career. The Scot managed two pubs, the former London Apprentice for 17 years and later the Red Lion in Bomere Heath.

As a player he was brought to England by Town’s Scotland scout Jock Fulton, the man responsible for many of Shrewsbury’s Scottish recruits of that era.

And between 1969 and 1974 the versatile and strong left-footed midfielder made 180 appearances for Town, scoring 34 goals, becoming a huge fans’ favourite for his whole-hearted displays as Town held their own in Division Three, as King recalls.

“He was very popular, he gave 100 per cent all the time,” King recalls. “He was a right strong midfield player.

“If you were putting him towards anybody now he’d be a bit like Ollie Norburn, a tough lad, close people down and score a few goals.

“Eventually when he went to Halifax they put him centre-forward for a few games.

“He was a tough player, very, very good in the air, left-footed, he started at Rangers as a young boy before going to Cumnock Juniors.

“The little scout Jock Fulton brought a lot of Scottish players down, Jackie Keay, Paul Maguire, myself, Sammy Irvine. Ricky was one of the first to come down.

“There was a lot of Scottish in the team then, there’s none now. It used to be at least six or seven at the club.”

King, Town boss between 1997 and 1999, added: “I came down to Shrewsbury from Glasgow as a 15-year-old in 1970 and Ricky made me welcome, he was 10 years older than me and looked after me.

“He was a character, an absolutely brilliant character.”

Moir retired in his early 30s, due to hip trouble and eventually had both of hips replaced. But, back in Shrewsbury having entered the public house industry, Moir also worked for inland revenue in Scotland –he former midfielder remained as popular as ever.

“He looked after everyone and all people would go to him for advice,” added King.

“He had the London Apprentice on Coton Hill for years, it’s gone and houses now. All the ex-players and players would go and see him at the weekend after matches.

“He worked for the tax man at one time too, he was very knowledgeable about money and giving advice.

“He was a lovely, lovely man. Everybody in Shrewsbury loved him.”

“He had loads of people at the pub, it was packed all the time. He would help anybody.

“He was strong as anything, a right strong character. In the olden days people would cause trouble in the pubs, they wouldn’t cause trouble in Ricky’s pub – he’d give them a left hook and everybody would laugh about it.”

Moir’s family have raised funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by wife Pauline, 78, daughter Louise, step-daughter Fiona and grandchildren.