Blackpool 0-1 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men saw off yet another side above them in the standings as Fejiri Okenabirhie's second-half penalty made the difference.

The visitors were rarely troubled by their Bloomfield Road hosts as the delighted travelling support were handed a welcome early Christmas present. Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances.

Max O'Leary - May have only have been forced into one save of real note all afternoon – a stunning tip over from Armand Gnanduillet’s header – but he was a typically commanding presence throughout. Some great punches relieved pressure. Quickly becoming very popular. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - With Omar Beckles in for Ro-Shaun Williams, Ebanks-Landell shuffled across to the slightly different right centre-half role but fairly but a foot wrong. Sliced an early cross that reached Gnanduillet but that was his only mishap. Another noticeable display. 7

Aaron Pierre - One of Town’s star men – admittedly on a day where it was more about a team display. Up against such a handful in big forward Gnanduillet but did as well as could be expected. Defended smartly, got in good positions and put his body on the line. 8

Omar Beckles - Out of the cold and back into Ricketts’ starting XI at the expense of Williams and Beckles had a very good afternoon. Came into the game well after some early touches and got his positional defending spot on to deal with dangerous balls into the box. 7

Donald Love - Shrewsbury’s most dangerous attacker in the first period, somehow he was unable to open his Town account despite three efforts on goal in as many minutes. Booked harshly but that aside defended well against some lively customers. 8

Josh Laurent - Quieter than his usual high standards but still very effective in a midfield two, where he helped Brad Walker through the game. Gave relentless energy to keep hold of and win the ball back for Town. A vital cog in the team effort machine. 7

Brad Walker - Deserves real praise for the performance he put in in just his second league start for the club and first since August. Bold call from the manager to choose Walker over Sean Goss and the midfielder did everything right after settling down. Good energy, passing and intercepting. 8

Scott Golbourne - Gave a very solid and eye-catching performance. Constantly broke up attacks and tried to get Shrewsbury on the front foot. His performances have come on tenfold this season and this was among his best. Clever short passing and good crossing into the box. 8

Dave Edwards - His presence with Shaun Whalley behind striker Fejiri Okenabirhie was vital for Town and the trio linked well, even in the first half when Town got less joy. Physically Edwards put it about well, competed in the air and on the ground. A good performance. 7

Shaun Whalley - His first start in league action for a while after the comeback match-winner against Coventry and was a real thorn in Blackpool’s side. Some typically mazy runs cut through the heart of the Seasiders, Whalley was just unable to find the final touch this time round. 8

Fejiri Okenabirhie - A very deserving match-winner. Okenabirhie has been a selfless performer in recent weeks, working incredibly hard in the lone front role to keep alive lost causes and hold the ball up. There was little on for him in front of goal before the cool 56th minute penalty that won the points. 8

Subs:

Daniel Udoh (Okenabirhie, 74) - Was a brilliant outball for Shrewsbury when he came on with fresh legs and willing running. 7

Sean Goss (Walker, 90) - n/a

Lenell John-Lewis (Whalley, 90) - n/a

Subs not used: Murphy, Williams, Giles, Thompson.