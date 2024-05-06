Shropshire Star
Paul Hurst knew Shrewsbury change was coming

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst knew there needed to be a culture change at the club when he went in as head coach.

By Ollie Westbury
Paul Hurst the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Hurst replaced Matt Taylor at the end of January after the former boss was sacked after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

Arriving in Shropshire, Hurst took over a squad that was tumbling towards relegation, and after accepting the job, he knew what was at stake.

He said: “I don’t think I underestimated it. I think I knew full well that we had to have, in all honesty, a culture change.

