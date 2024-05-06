Paul Hurst knew Shrewsbury change was coming

Hurst replaced Matt Taylor at the end of January after the former boss was sacked after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

Arriving in Shropshire, Hurst took over a squad that was tumbling towards relegation, and after accepting the job, he knew what was at stake.

He said: “I don’t think I underestimated it. I think I knew full well that we had to have, in all honesty, a culture change.