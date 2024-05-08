TSB announces branch closures

The latest round of branch closures will start in September, and continue through to next year.

TSB plans to close its branches in Teme Street, Tenbury Wells and Watergate Street, Whitchurch next May.

"We have not taken the decision to close our Whitchurch and Tenbury Wells branches lightly, but our customers are banking differently – with a clear shift to digital banking," a spokesperson for TSB said.

They added customer transactions at the Whitchurch branch have fallen by 59 per cent between December 2019 and December 2023 and by 47 per cent at Tenbury Wells over the same period. They added there is a Post Office or free to use ATM within a mile of each branch.

The spokesman added that, under new industry arrangements, LINK has independently reviewed the impact of the closures on the local community and recommended a banking hub be opened in Whitchurch.

The banking hub will offer a counter service operated by Post Office colleagues, and a private space where staff from different banks will be available on different days.