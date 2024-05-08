Pick your star performer after tough Shrewsbury Town season

Yet, amid the gloom of a tough season on and off the pitch for the club, there were some performers who did well for the Shrews and we want you to choose your player of the season from our six nominees.

Marko Marosi

The Town keeper had an outstanding year in goal for Shrewsbury. There were so many games where he produced saves that kept them in matches. Oxford at home and Port Vale away are the first games that spring to mind where he single-handedly won points for Salop. Paul Hurst will want to keep him, but since he has been offered reduced terms due to the club's financial position, that looks unlikely.

Dan Udoh

His goal on the final day of the League One season took him into double figures for the league season - which was 12 across all competitions.

Seven of his league goals came after Hurst arrived in January, and he scored in his last three consecutive games. Another player for Shrewsbury who is out of contract, and his future looks uncertain - but his goals played a pivotal part in keeping Town in the division.

Jordan Shipley

The former Coventry man had a decent season in a Salop shirt despite missing a good proportion of it through injury. He picked up a knee problem at the end of August and was not seen again until November. Aside from that, he managed 33 league appearances scoring six goals. Some of those were outstanding too - especially efforts from the edge of the box from corners he scored against Reading and Bolton.

Carl Winchester

You never got anything other than 100 per cent from Winchester. He started the season playing at right wing-back before moving to his preferred central midfield role when Hurst took over. He left everything out on the field and started all but two of Salop's League One games. Despite two seasons in Shropshire, he is still searching for that elusive first goal in blue and amber and will be a player the club should be keen to keep after two good seasons.

Mal Benning

He joined in the summer after George Nurse picked up his second consecutive ACL injury. Benning had a slow start to life at Shrewsbury but soon forced his way into the team on a regular basis on the left side.

His performances since the turn of the year were superb and he soon turned himself into one of the first names on Hurst's team sheet.

He has been offered a new deal at the Meadow so the club will be hoping he signs.

Chey Dunkley

Has no doubt been a great servant to Shrewsbury Town over the last two seasons – and he was the skipper in his second year here. Dunkley probably did not hit the heights he did under Steve Cotterill in his first season, but he was still a consistent performer at the heart of the Salop defence. He made his 100th Salop appearance on the final day of the campaign against Leyton Orient but like Marosi has been offered a new deal on reduced terms.

Have your say here!