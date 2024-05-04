Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst ready to be flexible

Hurst has just nine senior members of the Salop squad remaining in Shropshire after eight players were released last Saturday afternoon.

Six players have been offered new deals, but only time will tell if they will sign them.

And so, Town are facing a huge rebuild this summer as they try to assemble a squad that will be able to compete in League One next season.

And Hurst says that while you have transfer plans, you don’t always get your first choices, and when it comes to doing business in the market, Town must not be deterred by that.