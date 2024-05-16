All about family for Shrewsbury Town midfielder Carl Winchester

The former Sunderland man signed for Salop on a permanent basis last summer, securing a two-year deal at the Croud Meadow.

But his family, including his partner Gearoidin and two-year-old daughter Willow, live in his native Northern Ireland, and in an exclusive interview with the Shropshire Star, he spoke about the challenges being away from them brings.

“Without her, this would not be possible, she is back in Ireland, because she has the family around her,” Winchester said about his other half.

“When she was here, sometimes I would come in from training, and she would be in the apartment by herself. She lived with me at Sunderland, and then she moved to Shrewsbury with me, but she could not settle.