Lincoln 0 Shrewsbury 0: Lewis Cox and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

The hosts played the final 10 minutes a man down after centre-half Cian Bolger was shown a controversial straight red for his challenge on sub Shaun Whalley.

Sam Ricketts’ men were typically solid at the back as Max O’Leary’s only save came in the 78th minute.

Lincoln 0 Shrewsbury 0 - Lewis Cox and Nathan Judah analysis

But Town did not do enough in front of goal to make it back-to-back League One and only looked like scoring from distance.