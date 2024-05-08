Police launch appeal with woman 'critical but stable' after being hit by car in pub car park

Telford Police said the incident had taken place at around 10pm on Friday, May 3, in the car park of the Barley Mow in Telford.

Police said that the woman, who is in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, and driving when under the influence of drugs.

Police said has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

A spokesman for the police said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ashley Keville by e-mailing Ashley.keville@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 493i of May 3, 2024."