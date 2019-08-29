Boss Sam Ricketts hopeful of landing a forward at Shrewsbury Town before transfer deadline

The Town boss, who takes his injury-plagued squad to League One big-hitters Ipswich on Saturday, revealed he is optimistic one of his targets will check in.

Shrewsbury are understood to be chasing more firepower and it seems that the search for what is likely to be a loan deal could go into the final day of the window.

Ricketts wants his players to be more ruthless in front of goal but isn’t worried by a record of four goals in five games because his side are creating chances.

“I don’t know if it’ll be a busy last day (of the window), it depends on what becomes available,” Ricketts said.

“If something comes up that we want then we’ll certainly take that option. At the minute it’s all a little bit slow and nothing is happening too much.

“There are a few sides that are pretty much done in this league and a few still after quite a lot of the same sort of players.

“Every time you mention a player or get informed about a player there are three or four sides in our league also in for him as well. Time will tell.”

Asked if he was hopeful of one more signing on top of the 11 brought in this summer, Ricketts replied: “Yes I’m hopeful. I’d like to think that would be the case, but we’ll just have to see.

“There’s not really concerns if nothing comes off.

“I don’t know, I’m an optimist really, there’s certainly one that will come off – hopefully.

“We’re trying to make contact with a few different things and hopefully one of them comes off.”

Shrewsbury are in training for their first league trip to Portman Road since 1989, when they were relegated from the old Division Two.