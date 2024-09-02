Shifnal through in Cup qualifier

Joe Thomas opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Lewis Jarman doubled Shifnal’s lead just after the hour-mark.

George Scott saved a penalty late on to seal an historic win for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Whitchurch Alport will take on Wythenshawe Town in a replay tomorrow evening after drawing 1-1 at Yockings Park.

Lewis Bloor fired Whitchurch ahead on 12 minutes and Joe Lawlor produced a stunning fingertip stop to deny Harry Bower.

But Wythenshawe forced a replay when Isaac Abankwah headed into the corner to equalise in dramatic fashion in the 89th minute.

The draw for the FA Cup second qualifying round will be published today at 1pm.

