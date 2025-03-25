Shifnal Town miss huge chance to close gap at the top

The league leaders Lichfield were beaten 1-0 by Stone Old Alleynians, which gave the Shifnal the chance to close the gap to just one point.

But they were edged out by lowly Highgate United in a thrilling seven-goal encounter, which saw the hosts score two late goals to seal the points.

The home side took the lead in the 4th minute when Kyle Hayden scored, but Shifnal hit back on the stroke of half-time to make it 1-1.

A brace from Sam Fitzgerald put the Shropshire side in a commanding position just past the hour when they led 3-1.

But Highgate, who had won four out of their 31 matches before this one, produced a stunning comeback.

Devon O’Sullivan scored in the 69th minute to make it 3-2, only for it to look like Jack Ricketts had earned his side a point when he scored in stoppage time.

But the drama did not end there as Ihsan Rehman scored deep into added-on time to register a 4-3 victory and put a serious dent in Shifnal's title hopes.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport were held to a point in their game against Northwich Victoria.

Neither side got on the scoresheet, Alport sit in sixth, while Northwich are down in 12th place.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth played a bottom-of-the-table clash against Wednesfield Community, but that game ended all square as it finished 1-1.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Allscott Heath have had a difficult season, but they got a battling point against Stafford Town.

The Shropshire side have taken 27 points from their 31 league games, but they managed to hold high-flying Stafford at home.

Rio Tetsell gave the hosts the lead in the 36th minute, and it looked like they might be set for all three points until the 73rd minute when Jayden Hunter fired the visitors level.

Allscott managed to hang on to secure a draw - just their sixth of the season - they are one point beyond Foley Meir who lost to Eccleshall.

Shawbury United have had a rotten campaign. They have taken 23 points from their 30 matches, and they were beaten comfortably by relegation rivals Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

An own goal gave the home side a 22nd-minute lead, and then Shakeel Brown added a second in the 51st minute.

Market Drayton Town are sitting comfortably in mid-table, but they lost at home to Winsford United.

Oliver Jones gave Drayton the lead in the fourth minute, but Blake Robinson responded nine minutes later.

Steve Jenyons netted the all-important winner 15 minutes from time which gives Winsford an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

In Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town drew 2-2 with Clanfield - the Shropshire side are ninth in the table.