Enticing Non-League Day fixtures for football fans to get stuck into across the West Midlands this weekend

The spring international break brings the return of ‘Non-League Football Day’.

The campaign encourages footie fans of clubs in the “higher echelons of the game” to check out their local non-league side.

Founder James Doe came up with the idea in 2010 after being inspired by a trip to watch Queens Park Rangers play a pre-season friendly at Tavistock.

The event is now embedded in the football calendar and receives backing and support from Premier League and EFL clubs, and governing bodies.

Lichfield City’s James Wilcock, left, celebrates his goal with Jamie Spiers. Photo: Jim Wall

Non-League Day always coincides with the first international break of the year and seeks to highlight the importance of clubs further down the pyramid and the volunteers who help run them.

The campaign’s website states: “Many non-league clubs are almost exclusively volunteer run, with money taken at the turnstiles often funding thriving youth set-ups, projects and facilities which are of benefit to the whole community. The level of skill on offer at non-league grounds might not be the same as that at the Etihad Stadium or Stamford Bridge, for example, but there are other sides to the experience, from which the smaller club will always win hands down.

”Whether you’re a Premier League or Championship fan without a game, a League One or League Two supporter who can’t make an away trip, or just someone who is curious about what their local club has to offer, there is sure to be something to interest everyone.”

There are matches across the West Midlands in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire for football fans to attend - with some higher up the non-league pyramid and some lower down.

With no action for the likes of Wolves or West Brom, below is a list of matches in the region that football fans can attend this Saturday (March 22).

Several clubs will offer special deals on tickets or on food and drink.

Matches to attend this Non-League Day

National League North

Kidderminster Harriers vs Needham Market - Aggborough Stadium

Southern Central Premier

Halesowen Town vs Lowestoft Town - The Grove

Northern Premier League West Division

Chasetown vs Bootle - The Scholars Ground

Chasetown in action. Mitch Clarke beaten to the header. Photo: Jim Wall

Midland Premier League

AFC Wulfrunians vs Atherstone Town - Prestige Midlands Arena

Dudley Town vs Uttoxeter Town - Guardian Warehousing Arena

Lichfield City vs Stone Old Alleynians - Lichfield City FC

OJM Black Country vs Brocton - Triplex Sports Association

Romulus vs Tividale - Central Ground

Whitchurch Alport vs Northwich Victoria - Yockings Park

Midland League Division One

Cradley Town vs Bilston Town - Cradley Town FC

Wednesfield Community vs AFC Bridgnorth - Cottage Ground

North West Counties League Division One South

Wolverhampton Sporting Community vs Shawbury United - Pride Park

Market Drayton Town vs Winsford United - Greenfields Sports Ground

Allscott Heath vs Stafford Town - Allscott Sports and Social Club