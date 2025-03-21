Enticing Non-League Day fixtures for football fans to get stuck into across the West Midlands this weekend
Football fans across the West Midlands will be heading to their local non-league football clubs this weekend to mark a special annual celebration.
The spring international break brings the return of ‘Non-League Football Day’.
The campaign encourages footie fans of clubs in the “higher echelons of the game” to check out their local non-league side.
Founder James Doe came up with the idea in 2010 after being inspired by a trip to watch Queens Park Rangers play a pre-season friendly at Tavistock.
The event is now embedded in the football calendar and receives backing and support from Premier League and EFL clubs, and governing bodies.
Non-League Day always coincides with the first international break of the year and seeks to highlight the importance of clubs further down the pyramid and the volunteers who help run them.
The campaign’s website states: “Many non-league clubs are almost exclusively volunteer run, with money taken at the turnstiles often funding thriving youth set-ups, projects and facilities which are of benefit to the whole community. The level of skill on offer at non-league grounds might not be the same as that at the Etihad Stadium or Stamford Bridge, for example, but there are other sides to the experience, from which the smaller club will always win hands down.
”Whether you’re a Premier League or Championship fan without a game, a League One or League Two supporter who can’t make an away trip, or just someone who is curious about what their local club has to offer, there is sure to be something to interest everyone.”
There are matches across the West Midlands in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire for football fans to attend - with some higher up the non-league pyramid and some lower down.
With no action for the likes of Wolves or West Brom, below is a list of matches in the region that football fans can attend this Saturday (March 22).
Several clubs will offer special deals on tickets or on food and drink.
Matches to attend this Non-League Day
National League North
Kidderminster Harriers vs Needham Market - Aggborough Stadium
Southern Central Premier
Halesowen Town vs Lowestoft Town - The Grove
Northern Premier League West Division
Chasetown vs Bootle - The Scholars Ground
Midland Premier League
AFC Wulfrunians vs Atherstone Town - Prestige Midlands Arena
Dudley Town vs Uttoxeter Town - Guardian Warehousing Arena
Lichfield City vs Stone Old Alleynians - Lichfield City FC
OJM Black Country vs Brocton - Triplex Sports Association
Romulus vs Tividale - Central Ground
Whitchurch Alport vs Northwich Victoria - Yockings Park
Midland League Division One
Cradley Town vs Bilston Town - Cradley Town FC
Wednesfield Community vs AFC Bridgnorth - Cottage Ground
North West Counties League Division One South
Wolverhampton Sporting Community vs Shawbury United - Pride Park
Market Drayton Town vs Winsford United - Greenfields Sports Ground
Allscott Heath vs Stafford Town - Allscott Sports and Social Club