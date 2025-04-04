Non-league previews: AFC Bridgnorth go into the weekend safe from relegation

The Meadow Men go into tomorrow's home game with Ingles (3pm) having confirmed their Midland One status for another season - despite failing to win any of their first 16 games.

And with a JW Hunt Cup quarter-final against higher-division AFC Wulfrunians to look forward to on Tuesday as well, Griffiths is feeling good.

He said: “We did celebrate on Saturday, and we're still looking for the points to get us higher. When I took over everybody was saying ‘You've got a tough, a hard task there, it's not going to happen’.

“We’ve proved people wrong, to be fair. We've got Bridgnorth safe with four games to go and the club are really happy. They haven't been in this position for quite a long time where they can look forward to next season already.

“But yeah, it is a nice feeling considering everybody said it was an hard task and there was some of them, well, most people were saying ‘Don't take the job’ and ‘It'll drag you down’.

“It's a nice feeling to prove, basically, the haters wrong. And we move on to next season. We can look forward to next season already.”

As Bridgnorth’s season approaches a safe and secure end, Griffiths reflected on the significance of his teams’ achievements: "The lads are looking forward to next Tuesday, really, in the quarter-finals against AFC Wulfrunians.

“Like I said to the lads on Saturday, we’re still here to get three points – if it's the first game of the season or last game of the season.

“We’ve been in this position most of the season – really since, I think, October time? November? When we got into 16th and we got out of relegation, I think.

“And we've been there since, trying to catch up with teams. Credit to the lads, Gornal (Athletic, now below AFC) were 19 points in front of us at one point.”

Ingles inflicted the Shropshire side’s most recent loss, beating the Meadow Men 5-1 in mid-February.

Griffiths is expecting a similar set-up from his opponents: “They set up quite strong anyway. All big, physical lads. We're expecting the same.

“I don't think they’ll like our pitch as much of they like their pitch, but the end of the day pitch is there for both teams, I can’t rely on a pitch.

“I’m expecting a tough game. This is the toughest one I think left really and we'll take it to them and see what we can do.”

The Midland Premier title could be decided in Shropshire this weekend, as Whitchurch Alport host league leaders Lichfield City, while second-placed Shifnal Town - who host Northwich Victoria - start the day four points adrift.

Should Lichfield win, they will secure the title and condemn Shifnal to the play-offs in either second or third place, and all but kill off Alport's hopes of a play-off place.

Whitchurch are currently three points behind fifth-placed Brocton with just two left to play.

Allscott Heath need to win against New Mills to have a chance of staying in North West Counties League Division One North, currently sitting third-bottom in the drop zone.

Shawbury United could be relegated even if they do win against Stockport Georgians, while Market Drayton Town take on mid-table rivals Cammell Laird 1907.

In Hellenic League Division One, ninth-placed Ludlow Town face seventh-placed Stonehouse Town.