Non-league previews: Whitchurch Alport kids have earned the right to play

They lost 3-0 to OJM Black Country midweek – their seventh loss in 10 games – and now sit eight points outside the play-offs with just four league games left to play.

The Yellows travel to Uttoxeter Town on Saturday (3pm), however, Shillcock expects a tough challenge against a team they turned over 4-0 at home in October.

He said: “They will be wanting to come at us as well, won’t they?

“They're probably in better form than us at the moment, and we've had a couple of good results off them in the last two games that we played and so it would be a difficult affair at that place

“The lads will have to ‘respect the right to win’ is probably the way that I'd say it, because at the moment we’re waiting for the win to come to us and then we're not earning anything on the field.”

Charlie Warrilow made a strong debut for Whitchurch during the loss to OJM, headlining an increasingly young starting XI at a side which looked set to feature in the FA Vase final a month ago, but has since struggled to find results.

“We've got half an eye, obviously, on next year, but the young men have earnt the right to come in because we just haven't been fluid and we haven't found that rhythm, have we?

“And there's no point keeping them hanging around the edges. They turn up every week and they’re getting better every week, in and around the lads.

“I thought Charlie (Warrilow) had some decent touches. He needs to tone down his football – he's probably playing football seven days a week at the moment – but if he if he manages his minutes and his training schedule, he'll be a good footballer for the club ‘

“And young Arch (Elsdon) is lightning quick who came on, who will get more football for the club now.

Shifnal Town are also hoping to turn their form around in the Premier Division, as they face Stone Old Alleynians after missing out on a chance to close the title race to just one point.

They conceded three late goals to Highgate United last week to lose 4-3, on the same weekend where league-leaders Lichfield City lost 1-0 to Stone.

As a quirk of the fixture list, Lichfield also play Shifnal’s last opposition, Highgate, this weekend.

AFC Bridgnorth can go 12 points clear of the Midland League Division One drop zone with four league games left to play, should they beat Chelmsley Town.

In North West Counties Division One South, Market Drayton Town face rivals Eccleshall away from home, hoping to damage the hosts’ play-off hopes.

Shawbury United are five points from safety at the foot of the table, as they host third-placed Sandbach United.

Ludlow Town are favourites against Newent Town, who are rock bottom of Hellenic League Division One.