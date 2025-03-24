Telford Town striving for more success after title triumph

The Ams needed two points from their final three games but secured the title with a 2-0 victory against Gornal Colts.

In the reverse fixture, the teams produced a goalless draw, however goals from Essa Faburay and Kyle Cassell sealed the victory at the Dell Stadium.

Boswell, who was appointed three years ago, said: “Gornal Colts are a really good side. We knew it would be tough but fortunately we knew we had three opportunities to win the league. I always thought we would get two points from the last three matches.

“We haven’t got a game this Saturday so I’m relieved to get it done. I took over three years ago and we planned to obtain the championship this year and we’ve delivered on that. This weekend we’re planning to have a little celebration for the players and their family and friends.

“I think it’s really important because of course we know we’ve got great players, but behind them are great families, so we’ve got to make sure we include them.

"So, this Saturday we’ve got a little celebration then just a few more league games, but more importantly we’ve got two cup finals, so we will start to focus on those and discuss how we’re going to approach those games.

"Hopefully we can then add a trophy or two on top of what we’ve already achieved so far. “

The title winners are unbeaten at home this season and have lost just one game all season with that defeat coming against Wyrley FC.

Boswell’s side have scored 91 goals in 26 matches this season, while they also boast the best defensive record in the league.

The manager added: “The big wins came at Stourport and against Tipton, which really set us up for this. The reality is, it comes down to lots and lots of hard work. There’s been times in the season where we’ve had to adapt the way we play, but the players have been receptive to that and have taken that on board.

“We are lucky to have such a fantastic group of players and coaches, who understand the need to change. We’ve got a great group of people all pulling together and simply taking it one game at a time. We never looked ahead and we always just played for three points at a time.”

After their West Midlands Regional League triumph, the Shropshire-based team have progressed to step six of the non-league pyramid, with their division to be determined at the end of the season.

The Ams have also progressed to the final of the Shropshire Challenge Cup and the JW Hunt Cup.

Boswell said: “Firstly, we have to wait and see what league we go into, as that will dictate what route we go down.

"We’ve got two options, the Midland League or the North West Counties League and depending on which one we go into, will dictate how we recruit.

"I will have to speak to the players once the season is over to see who wants to stay and who fits into next season.

“We’re not going there to make up numbers, we’re going there to try and compete certainly in the top half if not the top third of the table.

"Personally, I will be looking at the play-offs and see if we can achieve that because that would be a really good step up.”