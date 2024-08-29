Haughmond go top as Wood defeated for the first time

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors were finally beaten at the sixth time of asking as they crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Steve Hole, Alex Hughes, Shawn Melusi and Niall Thomas put Up & Comers in charge before Tyrell McFarlane grabbed a Wood consolation.

That allowed Haughmond to jump to the top of the division as Daniel Walker hit a hat-trick in their 4-1 triumph at Morda United. James Hall was also on target.

Dawley Town are second, level on points with the leaders, after a 9-3 triumph at rock-bottom Wem Town on Friday night.

Ross Jones scored four of Dawley’s goals, Brodie McLeod netted a hat-trick and George Lees and Oliver Robinson got one each.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Church Stretton Town overcame Shrewsbury Juniors 4-0 with Matthew Cole, Alexander Ryder, Jordan Wells and an own goal the scorers.

Gobowen Celtic were 6-2 winners at Newport Town thanks to a pair of braces from Jamie Hands and Ed Rogers. Joshua Davies and Samuel Nash also scored.

Samuel Flory was also a double goalscorer as Whitchurch Alport 1946 downed Ercall Evolution 4-0. Harry Parkinson and Mike Williams added the others.

Shaun Davies earned NC United a point at home to Bridgnorth Spartans, who had taken the lead through Sam Preece, and Nelson Mateus got the only goal for Ellesmere Rangers at AMS FC.

Two games kicked off the Division One action on Friday night – including a fifth win from five games for Allscott Heath Development.

Tyrhys Hunnisett (two), George Cross, Harvey Flavell and Ewan Turner scored in their 5-2 triumph over Meole Brace 1906. Fletcher Allmark and Liam Bond replied. The other Friday night game saw St Martins get off the mark at the fifth time of asking, winning 3-2 at SAHA FC. Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan was St Martins’ hat-trick hero, while George Armstrong and Ugis Treimanis netted for SAHA.

Ercall Rangers are third in the table with four ins from four after edging out Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development, who scored through Owen Griffiths and Addison Murray.

Joseph Rutter (two) and Simon Clemson led Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development to a 3-2 victory at Ercall Revolution, while Brown Clee won by the same scoreline at Prees Club United, despite strikes for Daniel Parker and Benjamin Brock.

Elsewhere, AFC Bridgnorth Sports beat Morda United 1975 6-1 and Rhys Taylor netted twice for NC United Development in their 4-0 win at rock-bottom Wem Town Colts. Lewi Neate and Jack Lawrence-Frame also scored.