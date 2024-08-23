Road to Wembley starts in the FA Vase this weekend

Market Drayton Town welcome Studley to Shropshire for their first qualifying round tie in a competition they are looking for their first win in since dropping out of step four football in 2022.

Studley play a division higher than Drayton in the Midland League Premier Division – the step five league Town were relegated from in 2023.

Prior to their promotion from the Midland Alliance in 2009, Drayton got as far as the fifth round proper – just three wins from Wembley – before losing 4-2 to Biggleswade Town in the 2008/09 campaign.

The winners will play Shropshire outfit Shawbury United – who Drayton lost 2-1 to in the North West Counties League First Division South on Tuesday night.

Isaac Shaw pulled one back in the 51st minute after Joseph Drakeley and Harry Woddburn had fired Shawbury into a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Drayton had Jack Finney’s 87th-minute penalty to thank for claiming a home point against New Mills on Saturday – as well as goalkeeper Matt Holmes’ 97th-minute heroics to then save a spot-kick from the visitors.

Shawbury have a North West Counties League Division One South game at home to Ashville.

Fellow North West Counties League side Allscott Heath travel to Chelmsley Town for their first ever FA Vase match, while AFC Bridgnorth visit Bewdley Town and Shifnal Town host Cradley Town.

To reach the final from this stage, teams would need to win nine ties.

There is also £550 up for grabs for the winners of the first qualifying round ties – with £160 for the losers – as well as a spot in the second qualifying round on the weekend of Saturday, September 21.

Whitchurch Alport travel to Tividale in the Midland League Premier Division.

Ludlow Town are not in action this weekend.