Huge home FA Cup clashes for Shropshire pair

The Midland Premier clubs both have home ties in the preliminary round of the competition, having already won through one stage.

Shifnal, who lost late on at Stourport Swifts in the league in midweek, host Sutton Coldfield Town of the Northern Premier One South East, the level above.

Alport are also on home soil, but face visitors from the same step five level of the pyramid as North West Counties outfit Pilkington head to Yockings Park.

Prize money of £1,444 is on offer to the victors as well as a place in the draw for the first qualifying round. A replay will take place if the ties finish level.

In Midland Division One action, AFC Bridgnorth strive for a first point of the season with a home clash against mid-table Sutton United.

Elsewhere, boss Dan Dawson insists lessons must be learned by Market Drayton Town after a couple of sloppy starts.

The Gingerbread Men ran riot at Stockport Georgians on Saturday with a 5-1 success but did it the hard way after falling behind just a couple of minutes in.

Drayton head to their Greenfields home tomorrow for just the second home game in seven to start the North West Counties season against New Mills, rivals around the dropzone places last season, who have made a strong start and sit second early on.

“We’ve got to stop conceding early goals which is making life difficult,” Dawson said. “At 1-0 they had the red card five minutes after scoring. We could’ve actually scored before they did but being against the 10 men made it all the easier.

“We stayed really patient and did not get carried away. It’s easy to start doing the wrong things. We’ve got to learn from conceding goals early in two games.”

Town’s up and down start to the First Division South season continued in midweek when they lost 2-0 at Stafford Town.

Influential attacker Sam Finney will miss the clash through suspension following a red card in the defeat to Allscott.

Also in the division, sixth-placed Allscott look to continue their strong start at home to Sandbach United, who are one place below with an identical record from six games.

Shawbury United, still hunting a first victory of the new league season, make the short trip to fifth-placed Stafford Town. United took a welcome point from a 1-1 draw at Abbey Hulton on Monday.

Ludlow Town are involved in an eye-catching Hellenic Division One clash as second visits fourth at Abingdon United. Ludlow drew 1-1 at Shortwood in the week. Telford Town are second in West Midlands Premier with three wins from four and host Wrens Nest.