Non-league previews: Allscott Heath hoping to secure survival

Steve Rogers' side have battled injuries and players leaving during a season the boss has 'never known' one like - but they go into the final weekend a point above the drop zone.

A victory against Eccleshall would confirm Allscott's survival, but any slip-up would open the door for third-bottom Foley Meir, who travel to Cammell Laird 1907.

Rogers said: “Eccleshall hopefully have one eye on the play-off semi-final the week after.

“We’d like to think they'll rest a few! Whether they will, I don't know. But we'll just go there, and we'll just try and keep it tight

“It's a big game, isn't it? But remember, we're out of the relegation zone and so Foley Meir have got to go to Cammell Laird and get a win as well, and hope that we don't win.

“So, it's in our hands, which is all we can ask for. Two weeks ago we’d have snapped your hand off to say ‘we're going into the last game of the season with it in our hands'.”

It has been an unusual season for Allscott, as they fielded five under-18s in last weekend’s victory against New Mills, while in the same campaign have beaten teams from the level above in knockout football.

They still have a TJ Vickers Cup final against Whitchurch Alport to look forward to at New Bucks Head on May 7.

“I've never known a season like it," added Rogers. "We've had some big players pick up injuries. We've had players move on. I mean, players have moved to teams at step seven for money and we can't compete with teams below.

“I think money is ruining football locally, I'll be honest with you. Stupid money being chucked around at step seven, six and five, but that's up to them.

“If they've got money to spend, fair play to them. I'm probably a little bit jealous, but we haven't. And we do what we do and when you put everything into perspective, we've done really well.

“So, cup football has been a real good distraction, and it's probably kept the lads involved, cause when we were ‘dead and buried’, if you like, the lads could have just said ‘no, I can't make it anymore’.

“But with a cup final coming up, everyone wants to be involved in that, don't they?”

Elsewhere, Market Drayton Town travel to New Mills and Shawbury United are already relegated ahead of facing Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Shifnal Town are confirmed as second in the Midland League Premier Division ahead of playing Studley, while Whitchurch Alport play Highgate United having already missed out on the play-off spots.

AFC Bridgnorth are at Sutton United, having already avoided relegation from Midland One and Ludlow Town travel to Chipping Sodbury Town in Hellenic League Division One.

Telford Town round off their incredible title-winning season at Saltley Stallions in the West Midlands League Premier Division.