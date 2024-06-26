Drayton snap up brothers as first women's side is launched

Ambitious new boss Dan Dawson has dipped back into his former squad at Redgate Clayton, who he left this summer, to secure a pair of crucial attacking recruits.

Creative midfielder Jack, 23, and his younger brother Sam, 17, an attacking midfielder, have both been in red-hot goalscoring form previously for Dawson’s all-conquering Redgate side that romped to an invincibles title-winning campaign in the Staffordshire Premier Division last time out.

Jack’s impressive record from the middle of the park reads 44 goals in 72 games and boss Dawson said of his capture: “Jack is a fantastic midfield addition and we are pleased to have him on board.

“The goals and assists he will contribute this year will be vital.”

The midfielder added: “I’m really looking forward to the season ahead with Market Drayton. I’m excited for a new challenge and to get this club back to winning ways.”

Teenager Sam is seen as another coup for Drayton after interest from other clubs was beating off to land his signature.

“The management team are delighted to have beaten a number of teams for Sam’s signature,” Dawson said. “Despite being only 18 he has scored 31 goals in 71 games in adult football from an attacking midfield position.”

The new recruit said: “I believe Drayton are a club with great aspirations. I have full belief in Dan and the backroom staff and look forward to the season.”

The Finney brothers are joined through the door by defensive duo Nick Woods, also from Redgate, and Theo Ezea, previously of Telford Town and Shrewsbury Development Centre.

Drayton supporters can catch their first glimpse of Dawson’s new-look squad this weekend as the Gingerbread Men kick off their pre-season friendly campaign with a trip to City of Stoke FC on Saturday (2pm kick-off).

An exciting feast of Market Drayton Town football follows at Greenfields on Tuesday as a treat for Town fans of all generations.

The current Drayton side tackle a ‘Drayton legends’ outfit featuring. among others, former players Andy Pryce, Paul McMullen and Nicky Porter. Admission is free and the club hope to see as many faces as possible to celebrate the old with the new.

Elsewhere, the club are celebrating after launching the club’s first ever ladies’ side.

The Greenfields club voted in an AGM earlier this summer the need for change and Market Drayton Town Ladies will kick-off their journey this season.

The squad and management will transition from the former Market Drayton Tigers Ladies club to join the umbrella of the main club and play under the same banner, enjoying the Greenfields facilities and the additional opportunities that will bring.

Among them is the opportunity to play in the Women’s FA Cup this season, for the first time, as well as a place in the Shropshire FA Women’s Premier League.

Chairman Matthew Allen said: “This was absolutely the cornerstone of our plan and promotes equality within our club.”

A key move was to secure the sponsor of Stoke-based printing service Vivid Promotion, who will be the front-of-shirt sponsor and ensure the players do not have to pay a fee to play.

The management team is made up of Dave Sherwin and James Greaves.

Sherwin said: “After starting the team at under-12s and continuing to 2023/24 as an adult team we are looking forward to progressing. The women’s game has grown tremendously in the years we have coached this team and we are all excited to see what the future holds.”