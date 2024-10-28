Kevin Wilkin hails Telford super sub

Two goals from Ricardo Dinanga meant he took the top billing, but Brown’s inch-perfect cross, just a few minutes after his arrival as a replacement for Jordan Piggott, put Dinanga’s winner on a plate.

Wilkin left Brown out of his matchday squad for the defeat at Redditch United. However, with Reece Styche unavailable, having already played in the competition for Stratford Town, Brown was the livewire that sparked the Bucks to victory.

“Ellis had as big a case as anybody to be disappointed,” said Wilkin. “He was left out of the 16 last week, and he is a talent, but it’s how we nurture that and hopefully make him recognise and find the big moments like he has today.

“It’s a terrific ball into the box, and he’s really capable, but his situation is that if he concentrates to a better level you’ll see more of those moments and situations.”

Dinanga’s fifth and sixth goals of the campaign won the tie, sandwiched between an equaliser from Mickleover’s Charlie Hickingbottom. That arrived early in the second half, from a defensive error following a spell where the Bucks seemed set to double their lead.

“I think the overall, it’s about the character that the players show,” added the boss. “He (Dinanga) will take the headlines, but I think there’s a lot of character shown there. We make a mistake and get rocked back, and we have to stay strong together. Credit to the players in those crucial moments. We lived a little bit dangerously at times and perhaps could have finished the game just after half-time, but we got a fantastic goal through Ricardo, we’re into the next round, and we look forward to another cup tie.”

Wilkin deflected any suggestion of praise for a courageous attacking double substitution in replacing Piggott and Matt Stenson with Brown and Jimmy Armson with around 25 minutes remaining.

He said: “We’re a little bit limited with the options on the bench, but lads dropped into different positions for us and got on with the job. All those lads... if you ask them to do a job, they’re going to do it. I just love it when they get off the bench and go out there and work hard for one another.”

The Bucks lost defender Nathan Fox and midfielder Byron Moore to injury during the game, and Wilkin will doubtless be glad of a week without a game ahead of next Saturday’s home game with Bishop’s Stortford.

Their progress in the competition means that their scheduled home game against Bedford Town, due to take place on November 16, will now be rescheduled. The draw for the second round takes place around lunchtime on Monday.