Selfless AFC Telford United strikers delight the boss

After going down to 10 men midway through the first half on Saturday, both forwards were forced to put a lot of work in off the ball and had less opportunities to show their attacking quality than usual.

However, when both led a length-of-the-pitch counterattack that saw Lawal put the Bucks 2-0 up, Wilkin admitted he was delighted with the work-rate of his front two.

“The couple of counter attacking goals that we scored, and the energy and desire we showed to go and get ourselves into those moments was really pleasing,” the Bucks boss said. “We pride ourselves on looking after each other and there’s a decent level of athleticism within the group, and that’s clearly evident when you’re running the length of the pitch twice to score two goals when you’re down to 10 men like we were for so long.”

“I’m pleased that Ola managed to back up the good work he’s been doing and the effort he’s put in with a goal.”

Kettering Town’s Aaron Powell pressures AFC Telford United striker Ola Lawal as he brings the ball down on the edge of the box (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

And Wilkin singled out Stenson, whose goals this term have been the main focus of attention, for putting the team’s needs before his own on Saturday.

“He’s had a hand in both counter attacking goals, and even though he needs a few goals to break a record that’s stood for a long time for us he still showed a real understanding in those moments that the most important thing was us scoring another goal or two,” he explained. “It’s really important for everybody in the group to see a player like Matty not be selfish in those situations, because that’s really what we want our whole team to be about.

“When you finish those moments we all share in the joy of it.”