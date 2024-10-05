AFC Telford United boss faces D-day on deal

The Bucks are believed to be interested in a number of targets after money was freed up following the release of young defender George Burroughs from his non-contract agreement. And the Telford chief is hoping to add to his options sooner rather than later.

“It’s about finding the right one within the budget that will have a positive impact on the squad,” Wilkin said. “Plenty of the players floating around without clubs probably won’t bring that to us, and at this stage of the season the area that you can go shopping in is far diminished from what it is in pre-season.”

He added: “Most of the best players are contracted which causes its own problems. There is someone that we’re interested in and progressing with, and whether that gets over the line will probably be determined in the next couple of days.

“People can make their own judgements of that, but I don’t think we’re too far apart on the judgement. I think it’s been fairly evident in our performances this season what needs to be strengthened and improved upon.”