Telford boss Kevin Wilkin not interested in excuses

The Bucks travel to Lincolnshire tomorrow to face Spalding United, a 260-mile round trip in the regionalised Southern Central Premier.

And Wilkin highlighted the example of last season’s league winners Needham Market as a club that Telford should look to be like on the road during the campaign.

“We travel on the day, there are no excuses, and we never will use distance as an excuse,” he said. “Needham Market last year were fairly remote to most places, and they had a fantastic season, and equally so did we.”

Wilkin added: “There are no excuses, get on with it, deal with it, get the result and move on.”

Last season, Telford noticeably struggled on long away days, losing all three of their games in Suffolk against Leiston, Needham Market and AFC Sudbury, as well as dropping points on trips to Hitchin and Royston.

The Bucks have already shown fragility on the road this season in their underwhelming 1-1 draw against Biggleswade Town on the opening day of the season, another round trip in excess of 250 miles.

But hamstrung by finances and player commitments, Wilkin is hopeful his side can find a way to cope better on their travels.

“I’m not looking at changing how we approach these games,” he said. “Overnight stops are really expensive for the club; they don’t suit some players and it’s very difficult to find a suitable setting for what every player wants. We are where we are, and the time on the bus together developing relationships is something that hopefully can be put to good use.”