Spalding v Telford: Kevin Wilkin calls for his Bucks to find some consistency

The Bucks travel to Lincolnshire looking to build on their first victory of the season in the Southern Central Premier against Hitchin Town last weekend.

And while the promotion favourites have started the season slower than many would have expected, the Telford boss is hopeful that his side can kick on quickly.

“There were good moments on Saturday, but regardless of what we did with the ball you can’t concede the goals we are doing at the moment and expect to be successful, that just can’t happen,” he admitted. “It can’t go on and it’s clearly an area we need to improve, but if you’d seen us through pre-season you wouldn’t have guessed that we’d be so open in that area.”

Wilkin added: “There was nothing to indicate we’d ship this many goals, and hopefully it’s just a case of players having sporadic moments that don’t appear again, because we are making uncharacteristic errors at the moment, and we’re being punished for it.

“Look, we started slowly last season and maybe we’re still finding our feet this season, even though the change around wasn’t as big as last summer we’ve still had some big players depart the group.”

Opponents Spalding enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign, winning Northern One Midlands under former Brackley forward Elliot Sandy.

And while the Tulips come into the game off the back of two defeats on the road, Wilkin is wary of the threats they pose at home at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

“Spalding are well funded and off the back of a promotion, so as always we need to be respectful of that,” Telford’s boss said. “I watched a game at Spalding just over a year ago and it doesn’t look like an easy place to play, so we’re going to need to be adaptable and understand what it takes.”

He continued: “It’s important that we build on the good stuff from Saturday, and make sure we’re tighter at the back than we have been. If we can cut out the awful errors that we’ve been making, it should allow us to go on and win games.

“Elliot’s never worked for me, but we’ve had conversations, and I did try to sign him when I was at Nuneaton, but we weren’t in a position to be able to afford him.

“He’s had a decent non-league career, and he did great last season to get them promoted.

“As a club they’ll have ambitions to kick on again I’m sure and it’ll be a tough game.”

The Bucks’ task will be made harder by more injury concerns picked up in the Hitchin game last weekend.

Steffan Jones remains sidelined with tendonitis, while Jordan Piggott is also set for a spell on the sidelines. Elsewhere, Remi Walker, Rhys Hilton, Matty Stenson and Alex Gudger are all touch and go for tomorrow’s game.