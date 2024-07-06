Telford are wasting no time putting their plans in place

That is the view of manager Kevin Wilkin, who returned to training on Tuesday evening alongside 11 members of his squad from last season.

And after guiding the club through a summer of huge changes last year, the Telford boss is pleased to be heading into pre-season on more stable footing.

“It feels like we’ve got a bit of a head start; we know these players and the levels that they can reach, and it’s our job to improve those players again,” Wilkin said.

“I’m pretty relentless with my expectations when it comes to training; I’m there all the time so I expect them to be, and when you’re working hard together regularly everything builds quicker and good performances on the pitch follow.

“That starts in pre-season, and we’ve got two fantastic guys in Mark (Noon) and Rhys (Morris) who have so much knowledge and data on the lads.