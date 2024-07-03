AFC Telford United sign attacking midfielder

Armson’s arrival at the New Bucks Head makes it the third time he and Telford boss Kevin Wilkin have worked together.

And Wilkin says he and 34-year-old Armson have shared some great memories together.

“I’ve been lucky, and possibly that’s been the same for Jimmy, that we’ve spent a large part of our careers working together,” he said. “He’s given me some brilliant moments in the game, there’s no doubt about that.”

Wilkin and Armson were at Brackley together and the Bucks boss feels the midfielder had the potential to play at the professional level.

“I think that if he had really wanted to, Jimmy could have progressed and played at a higher level,” he continued. “But he considered things and whether that was what he wanted to do and decided against it. There was a time when he was close to perhaps going into the full-time game but didn’t, instead, he’s had a fantastic career in non-league and hopefully with a few chapters still to come.”

And Armson himself felt this was the right time to leave Brackley as he seeks out a ‘new challenge’.

He said: “There have been quite a few times in the past where Telford has been an option for me to look at, but I just felt now the time was right for me to go and seek a new challenge. There were good, viable options to stay at Brackley, but I felt it was time for a new challenge, and Telford was a really exciting one. I think we’ll be challenging for promotion. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel that was the case, and I’m excited for it.”