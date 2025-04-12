Banbury United 0 AFC Telford 0 - Report

Telford started well and dominated the early exchanges despite the poor pitch conditions with the surface dry, bobbly and bare in many areas.

The visitors seemed to have a strong penalty shout after Ola Lawal was fouled inside the box, but all claims were waved away.

Matthew Stenson has a great opportunity, but his shot was kept out and before James Armson's shot was cleared off the line.

The second half was more even, but again it was Telford who could have gone ahead after Luke Rowe's header was well saved from Harding's cross.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men late on, after Orrin Pendley was dismissed after denying a clear goal scoring opportunity.

But the sides had to settle for a goalless draw despite Telford having the better of the game.