Kevin Wilkin issues Orrin Pendley message ahead of AFC Telford United run in

With Bucks pushing for a late winner in Saturday’s goalless Southern Central Premier draw at Banbury, they were caught out late on when striker Connor Ferguson turned centre-back Pendley, who then pulled him back to stop him racing through on goal.

Pendley was handed a straight red and will now face a suspension as Bucks look to nail down a Southern Central Premier play-off place.

“He’s got too close and he’s let the guy roll, he’ll look back and realise that he’s made an error,” said Wilkin. “He’s made life hard for himself in that situation and, unfortunately, had to do that.

“But he’s been brilliant for us and hopefully will learn from that moment and that situation and understand where his strengths are and how to deal with it if that moment presents itself.”