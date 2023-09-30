Luke Shelley departs AFC Telford United for role at Wolves

Luke Shelley is set to depart AFC Telford United

Shelley, who is from Telford, has spent 12 years in various roles at the New Bucks Head and admits although leaving for a role at boyhood club Wolves, he departs with a heavy heart.

The club are on the hunt for a replacement to oversee all football operations. Shelley, a popular figure throughout his tenure, is working an extended notice period for a smooth transition.

He takes on an operations manager role at Molineux.

Shelley said: “It’s been an honour to work in various roles for my hometown club and to have worked with so many amazing people over the years.

“Although I am very excited by the new challenge, I am very sad to be leaving the club which has been my life for such a long time. I will look forward to standing on the terraces and supporting AFC Telford United in getting this club back where it belongs!”

Shelley was appointed as head of football operations in 2018. He was previously head of youth and held several other responsibilities in his earlier years at the club, including part-time as kit manager.