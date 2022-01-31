Devastated AFC Telford United defender Arlen Birch calls time on his playing days

Stourbridge FC player trying to block Arlen Birch cross (pic Kieren Griffin)

The former England youth international, who joined Telford in 2020, has missed most of this season with a bone growth issue in both of his heels.

It was originally believed that injections had helped but the problem resurfaced in a recent clash with Leamington.

Birch was facing four years out of the game in an effort to fix the issue, but has now been forced into early retirement.

He said: “I am heartbroken to be writing this. As some of you may know, I’ve been trying to manage a heel condition in both feet for four years now, which has led to further complications.

“After seeing several specialists, I’ve been left with no option but to retire from playing football.

“I’m seriously devastated to have to do this at the age of 25. Every footballer knows this day will come, just not this early. Thank you to everyone who has worked with me and helped me along the way. My focus now is to continue my development in other areas of football and see what opportunities are available. To be a professional footballer is every boy’s dream and I’m proud to have achieved this and made some great memories along the way.

“I want to wish all the lads and clubs I’ve played with all the best for the future.”

Birch also works as a coach for Telford’s under-18s side and Bucks boss Paul Carden says he will continue in that role.

Carden said: “He is a coach as his job and he will be involved in the under-18s as he is a knowledgeable lad.

“He has come through good levels, at Everton and England, and he is a young player and somebody who can help young players.