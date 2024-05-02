Kevin Wilkin thrilled with key Telford ingredient

The Bucks dominated the game against what, on paper, appeared to be the toughest possible opponent in the top five.

But goals from Montel Gibson and Remi Walker mean The Bucks manager now has a final on Monday afternoon to prepare for.

“When we took over it was obviously in difficult circumstances, and to get to this point hasn’t been easy,” Wilkin reflected. “We’ve reformed effectively, and as this season has gone on we’ve got stronger and stronger.”

He added: “For that to culminate in a final on Monday is great credit to everyone involved at the club really, these things are a team effort.

“It’s nice when it comes together, especially for the fans who were absolutely brilliant again tonight.”

Well over 2,000 home supporters piled into New Bucks Head, braving the wind and the rain to back the boys in black and white.

And Wilkin believed their impact was clear for all to see.

“They really lifted the players tonight against a good side, and their desire to run hard for the crowd tonight was clear to see for everybody,” he said. “You love special nights like this, but we’ve got to go again on Monday.”

Wilkin continued: “We need to play to that intensity again on Monday, and the lads aren’t showing any signs of fatigue just yet.

“We know they’re a side that want to try and play, and it was just about encouraging the lads to be really aggressive in the press. That’s how the goal came about, and the way we managed to get bites in at crucial moments ultimately proved the difference.”

Telford will host Leamington on Monday afternoon in the final, and Wilkin is desperate to see another big crowd come through the turnstiles to support his side.

“Everybody will have enjoyed this evening, but it’s important that we get together and regroup,” he said. “You can’t take things for granted, it was a narrow victory against Leamington here and they’re a strong side that have qualities that we need to manage.”

Wilkin added: “Certainly the home following that we’ve had has been fantastic and it’s clear to see the impact they’ve had on the players.

“We’re really proud to be representing these people every time we play, and hopefully they can be proud to support us.”