New police commanders for Shropshire as West Mercia Police make changes

Superintendent Edward Hancox is the new commander for Telford & Wrekin. He has taken over from Supt Jamie Dunn - who moves on to do the same role for the Shropshire Council region.

Supt Stu Bill, the previous commander for Shropshire, will take up a new role within the force, it has been confirmed.

Supt Hancox was previously head of prevention for the force, a role he held since 2022.