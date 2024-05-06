No bad blood as Fraser Kerr heads for AFC Telford United exit

The Scot, 31, has been an important figure in Kevin Wilkin’s Bucks side this term but was a surprise omission from Telford’s successful semi-final line-up against Mickleover and Monday’s heartbreaking final defeat to Leamington.

The former Hartlepool, Chesterfield and York stopper will depart Shropshire for pastures new this summer and admits he is “gutted” to be doing so having grown a real affection for Telford.

“Unfortunately I won’t be (here) personally, an opportunity has come for myself and my wife to move abroad that we will be undertaking,” said Kerr, who will remain in football overseas.

“It’s gutting really, because there’s a massive part of me that’s really fell in love with this club, I’ve been really proud to lead this team out this season and build that connection with players and staff and everyone associated with the club.

“It’s a very well-run club, trust me I’ve been at a few clubs and it’s one of the best I’ve been at. I’m gutted it won’t be here, but I just wish the club all the best for the coming seasons, hopefully it can get back to where it belongs, which I don’t believe is at this level. It should be at a higher level and hopefully that can be achieved.”

Kerr was overlooked for the partnership of Orrin Pendley and Sam Whittall in a back four as Wilkin plotted success first against Mickleover and then the Brakes.

But it was not to be against Leamington in front of a heaving crowd of more than 4,000, as Ewan Williams’ late goal condemned Telford to another season in step three.

Kerr, however, would not let missing out of the play-off side cloud his Bucks story.

“I’m not going to lie it was disappointing but it was disappointing because I care,” he added. “Life is too short to hold a grudge but it was the manager’s decision and respect the manager’s decision, at the end of the day he has to put a team out there and make calls.

“Unfortunately I was on the receiving end of one but there’s no bad blood there and I just wish the club and manager all the best going forward.”