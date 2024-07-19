Telford learn fixtures for new season

As the fixtures for the new season were released, Kevin Wilkin's side learned they will travel to Bedfordshire on the opening day on August 10.

The Bucks will then play their first home game a few days later on Tuesday, August 13 with their closest rivals in the league, Stourbridge.

Of the seven teams joining the Southern League Premier Central division, Telford will have travelled to play three of them by early September with clashes at Spalding United and Lowestoft Town on August 24 and September 7.

Lowestoft is also the furthest away trip of the season, with a 416-mile round trip.

Telford enter the FA Cup at the first qualifying round and will play that on August 31, while September 14 and 28 are currently free Saturdays that the Bucks hope will be filled with more FA Cup fixtures, depending on the team's success in the competition.

On October 5, Telford will enter the Isuzu FA Trophy at the third qualifying round stage, with another free Saturday on October 26 open for the next round should they get through.

The Bucks travel to Stourbridge on December 21 before a Boxing Day game at home to Halesowen Town, the reverse of last season's Boxing Day fixture, a game Telford won 2-0.

Just two days later they face Hitchin Town away before another trip on New Year's Day when they face Stratford Town.

Telford host Lowestoft Town on Easter Saturday before travelling to The Grove to meet Halesowen Town on Easter Monday.

Shortly after that, on April 26, the league season comes to an end with a home game against Royston Town, a match that came as the first fixture of last season.