Kevin Wilkin content as AFC Telford United return to action

The Bucks ran out 3-1 winners at Darlaston Town in their first pre-season fixture of the summer with Ellis Brown, Matty Stenson and new signing Rhys Hilton on target. And Telford manager Wilkin was generally content with his side’s efforts, acknowledging that this was the start of a much longer and more arduous road between August and April.

“It was played pretty much in the right spirit, which is important at this stage,” he said. “It was sometimes hard to travel with the ball on the surface, but it was as you’d expect it to be at this stage of the season.

“We started quite quickly; there were bits and pieces where one or two got a little bit loose, but I guess you’ve got to expect that when you’re throwing together two completely different sides and seeing where people are at and how they’re able to manage situations and cope with different challenges.”

And Wilkin expects the pattern of trying different combinations in pre-season to continue, at least for the time being.

“We know we have to be careful with players’ minutes now so that you’re not over-facing them at this stage, and it is important not to over-face them,” he added. “By and large, they will work really hard through the pre-season; the more difficult games are probably in front of us, with the stature of the clubs that we play, so we’re tapering towards that and look forward to Saturday (away to Racing Club Warwick) and some other tough challenges thereafter.”