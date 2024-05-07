AFC Telford United ratings v Leamington: Four 7s but all round off day for Bucks

Brandon Hall 6

Wasn’t overly tested from too many efforts beyond routine strikes. One good first-half stop, but was unable to stop Ewan Williams’ winner.

Ellis Myles 7

Energetic performance. Defended well and tried to make an impact in final third where he could.

Orrin Pendley 7

His dominance in the heart of defence was required and for the most part he and Whittall did well. Some important interceptions.

Sam Whittall 7

A typically physical, no-nonsense approach from Whittall. He won most aerial balls and was one of his side’s stand-out performers on a day to forget.

Nathan Fox 6

Had to have his wits about him to deal with a couple of dangerous low crosses. One expert clearance. Couldn’t quite find one last accurate cross.

Jordan Piggott 6

Struggled to get involved early on, but looked more effective when further forward. Tried to get the side going late on but not to be.

Kyle Storer 5

A sloppy first half hour saw him lose possession and struggled to recover on the whole. Came off before the hour.

Remi Walker 6

The Brakes shackled him relatively well, but looked to show his class when on the ball. Injured in second half and couldn’t recover to unlock door.

Ellis Brown 6

Saw the ball plenty of times early on, but some of his touches were loose and heavy. Couldn’t influence in attack. Did OK defensively.

Montel Gibson 7

All-action and heavily involved. Skied big early chance and sent another fine effort just wide. Looked the one to make it happen and shouldered the responsibility, but not to be.

Ricardo Dinanga 6

Looked to be direct where he could, but didn’t see ball enough. Telford needed to use him more to hurt the Brakes.

Substitutes

Matty Stenson (for Storer, 57) Early sub to add something different up top. Tried but couldn’t make it happen 6; Fraser Kerr (for Brown, 82). Subs not used: Hodgkiss, Webster, Styche.