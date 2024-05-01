Telford's squad are looking sharp for play-off battle

The Bucks come into the game in great form, with six wins in a row in the Southern Central Premier, and seven straight victories at New Bucks Head stretching back to January.

And while, on paper, they will face off against the toughest opponent possible, Wilkin is confident his side will have what it takes to triumph.

“We’re right where we need to be, and there is a buzz around the camp which hopefully we’ll carry into Wednesday evening,” he asserted. “We had a competitive game at the end of the session (on Monday), and you always want that.”

Wilkin added: “No-one was pulling out of tackles, it was to the high level that the lads have been working to all season really.

“I think everybody is aware when there is a window of opportunity for a player, and they all want to stake a claim to play.

Coalville Towns Terell Pennant pressures Remi Walker (AFC Telford United Midfielder) as he runs up the wing.

“It’s great for me as a manager and it’s great for us as a team to have that competition. We’ve been at that high level for a while now, and I think everyone understands the levels that we have to work to whenever we come together.”

Opponents Mickleover have not had a simple path to the play-offs, albeit achieving the third highest points tally in the division.

However, a 12-point deduction knocked the Derbyshire outfit from third to fifth, setting up a crunch play-off clash against their biggest promotion rival. Manager John McGrath will depart Station Road at the end of the season after eight years in charge, and his opposite number is under no illusions as to the threat they will pose.

“They’re technically very competent, and they’ve got players quite similar to ourselves who can manage the ball very well and pass the ball,” Wilkin explained. “There are young, exciting players in their group that are complimented by some more experienced players. They’re a nicely balanced side, and you don’t finish third for no reason.”

He added: “They had a fantastic start to the season with that run of wins, and they’ve done remarkably well to finish the season as they have done given all the challenges they’ve faced. Every respect to them, and we’re in for a tough game, make no bones about it.”

Despite a season plagued by injuries, Telford go into this evening’s game with nearly a full squad of players to pick from.

Experienced midfielder Byron Moore is unlikely to feature from the start, but may pass fit enough for involvement off the bench.

Nathan Fox and Matty Stenson benefited from game time against Coalville Town on Saturday, leaving Telford’s squad in a positive state.

“Largely I know the side that I’m going to go with,” Wilkin revealed. “There are going to be some hard decisions to make, but that’s where we want to be because it means we’ve got everybody fit.”