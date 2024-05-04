Telford boss Kevin Wilkin’s big call on Fraser Kerr was all down to tactics

The Scottish central defender took his place on the bench for the semi-final clash with Mickleover, replacing Kyle Storer in the 95th minute as The Bucks closed out the victory.

And speaking after the win, Wilkin explained that leaving his club captain out of the team was one of several difficult selection decisions he had to make.

“It was a big call to leave the captain out and I’m sure Fraser won’t have been happy with the decision, but he got on with it very well and understood where we were at,” the Bucks boss admitted after opting for Orrin Pendley and Sam Whittall as his defensive duo. “We could only play two of the three in our back four.”

Wilkin added: “Sam played exceptionally well, and I’m really lucky to have three fantastic performers to pick from.

“I realise that if things hadn't gone our way that I would’ve been hung out to dry for leaving the captain out. We have a lot of leaders who are prepared to step up. Fraser is a huge part of that and who knows what we’ll do on Monday.”

Telford’s performance on Wednesday evening was that of a side brimming with confidence.

And no one personified that more than Montel Gibson, who Wilkin singled out for praise after the striker netted the opening goal of the game.

“Montel worked their two centre halves really well, and we know that if we can get him in those zones he’s clearly better than this level,” the manager said. “The challenge that we and Montel face is keeping him to the levels he showed tonight in each game.”

Wilkin continued: “He’s shown on multiple occasions during my time here that he’s capable of doing that. I remember against Darlington last season he led the line on his own when we had ten men, and he was unplayable.

“Finding that consistency week in week out is the key.”

Despite a dominant second half showing, during which Gibson saw a potential second goal disallowed for offside, The Bucks had to wait until the final ten minutes to put the victory beyond doubt.

Star midfielder Remi Walker’s free-kick eased the nerves of the near 3,000 Telford supporters at New Bucks Head, and his manager admitted these moments of magic from the former Birmingham City man no longer surprise him.

“He’s got great execution in those moments,” Wilkin said. “Remi’s a cool, calm head in a heated encounter that ended up finding the target for us.”

He added: “He’s been sensational for us for a good while now, but he’s really come to the fore with his goals in the last month or six weeks.

“He’s thriving with his football at the moment, and like all of the lads he’s a pleasure to work with.”