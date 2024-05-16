AFC Telford United ready to make another push for promotion

The Bucks missed out on the chance of an immediate return to the National League North as they were beaten by Leamington in the play-off final.

The result meant Kevin Wilkin’s men remain in the seventh tier of English football for another season while the club’s board say they are still processing events.

A statement read: “It was a season where we prioritised improving on the field and we were successful in that, but ultimately we fell at the last hurdle, the play-off final. This was a very disappointing outcome for all of us and we will learn from it.

“On the positive side over 7,000 spectators attended the two home play-off games; this was magnificent support, a vote of confidence in what we had achieved in the season and shows huge potential for the future.

“We are still processing events, but football will move on quickly and so must we, the club is in a strong place and we are already planning for next season and we will go again with renewed confidence.”

The Bucks lost just six games all season but acknowledged that a slow start probably proved costly in the end, as they were just three points off the eventual champions.

“We acknowledge and will learn from a slow start to the league season,” the statement added. “Losing four of our first eight league games and also contributing to a disappointing start we went out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy at the first hurdle.

“We recovered in a very strong way, losing just two of our last 32 games and this gives us a fantastic platform for next season.”