AFC Telford United's Remi Walker relishing Leamington play-off final

The creative midfielder put in another stunning performance for the Bucks during their 2-0 win over Mickleover in Wednesday evening’s Southern Central Premier play-off semi-final.

And with a home tie against The Brakes to come, Walker could not hide his excitement at the prospect.

“It’ll be nice facing Leamington, obviously with them being my home town, but as long as I get the win it doesn’t really matter,” he said.

“I’m glad we could do it for the fans because they were incredible. You could feel that there were over 2,000 here”

Walker added: “They were like a twelfth man throughout and they’ve all got a final to look forward to on Monday.

“It was a perfect evening.”

The 21-year-old wrapped up the semi-final victory with a perfect free-kick into the bottom corner.

And the former-Birmingham City youngster revealed the secret behind the strike’s success.

“Stoz (Kyle Storer) actually told Foxy (Nathan Fox) to run over it, so I’ll give all the credit to him,” Walker revealed.

“That drew the man out and created the gap, and I just skidded it into the bottom corner which I’m absolutely buzzing with.

“Mickleover are a good team, and they move the ball really well, so to get through the game with a win is the main thing and we’ve all got a final to look forward to now on Monday.

“We can beat anybody on our day, especially here at home with all the fans.”

Meanwhile, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin paid tribute to the hard work his side have put in over the course of the season after goals from goals from Montel Gibson and Remi Walker saw off Mickleover to secure a final showdown on home soil.

“When we took over it was obviously in difficult circumstances, and to get to this point hasn’t been easy,” Wilkin reflected.

“We’ve reformed effectively, and as this season has gone on we’ve got stronger and stronger.

“For that to culminate in a final on Monday is great credit to everyone involved at the club really, these things are a team effort.”