AFC Telford United defender Arlen Birch facing four years out with heel problems

Darren Stephenson pressuring AFC Telford player Arlen Birch (K Griffin)

The 25-year-old former England youth international who joined the club from Chorley in 2020 has been out of action for a spell this season - due to bone growth issues in both of his heels.

He was treated with injections which were believed to have worked - but the problem re-occurred in a recent clash with Leamington and now the young defender has been handed the crushing news he could face up to four years away from the game.

Speaking after AFC Telford United's 3-0 win over Bradford Park Avenue, manager Paul Carden said: "It was in the Leamington game that it wasn't right - you could see it in his face.

"He pulled me and said he couldn't run properly, so unfortunately it doesn't look like the injections have worked.

"He has been told with surgery they can only do one at a time for obvious reasons, he wouldn't be able to walk and rehab is 18 months to two years, which is a long wait, and one after the other is potentially four years without being able to do what he wants to do.

"We are devastated for him because he is a great lad."

Carden also revealed that Birch, who works as a coach alongside his playing commitments will be given the chance to work with the Bucks under 18 squad and they support him in any way they can.

"He was here today and we will help him in any way we can," said Carden.

"He is a coach as his job and he will be involved in the under 18s as he is a knowledgeable lad.

"He has come through good levels, at Everton and England, and he is a young player and somebody who can help young players.