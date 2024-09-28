Carlos Corberan pays tribute after West Brom fan dies following medical emergency during Sheffield Wednesday clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The club confirmed at half time of Albion's trip to South Yorkshire that a supporter had been taken ill in the first half.

And now in a statement on social media, Albion have stated that the supporter has sadly died.

Individuals at Albion have been in contact with the family to pass on their condolences, and a statement read: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency during Saturday’s fixture at Sheffield Wednesday.

"The club has made contact with the supporter’s family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately.

"The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter’s loved ones at this desperately sad time."

A number of Albion fans have taken to social media to pay their respect and pass on their condolences following the sad news, as well as manager Carlos Corberan.

Posting on X, Corberan said: "Unfortunately we received the worst news. Our supporter passed away after today’s game. All my thoughts are with his family in this very sad moment. R.I.P."

All Access Albion posted on X: "Everyone at AAA is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a fellow baggie at today’s game at @swfc

"Thoughts with all his family and friends and this devastating time."

One supporter wrote: "RIP To our Albion brother today. It’s so saddening and my heart goes out to his family and friends."

And another fellow supporter wrote: "RIP to the Albion lad who went to a game of football today and never returned home to his family. Things like this really put life into perspective. TLMS."