Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Frenchman, 27, finished last season’s Premier League campaign in stunning form with 14 of his 16 top-flight goals coming in the final 16 games of the season, including a hat-trick in the 5-0 rout of Villa.

It is reported his form and performance on that day left an impression on Villa, who have enquired to Mateta’s representatives about a potential switch.

The Eagles striker has just two years left on his deal at Selhurst Park and is yet to be rewarded with a new contract after his 2024 purple patch.

Villa frontman Duran is set for exit with both West Ham and Chelsea having hunted his signature this summer. It was claimed Villa had held out for £40million for Duran after at least Irons bid fell underneath that bracket.