Kevin Wilkin delighted with how Telford squad is shaping up

The Bucks have confirmed three new signings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with Rhys Hilton, Dior Angus and James Armson joining the club.

The Bucks still appear to be light in defensive areas, and Wilkin is aiming to fill the remaining holes in his squad with a number of versatile options.

“If you look at it as orthodox centre-halves, Orrin, Sam and Steffan would definitely be the three that stand out at the moment,” the Telford boss said.

“Sam can obviously play in midfield too, and when you look at players we have in the squad there are a few that are fairly adaptable.”

He added: “Someone like Jordan for example can probably play in every position on the pitch, Byron is another who is very versatile.

“We’ve got players there that can cover a few bases, if I’m honest I would like more cover down our left-hand side but that’s something that I’ve got to address and try and make it work within our budget.

“You look at the balance of our squad from the age profile through to the positional profiles. I don’t think we’re in too bad a place.”

Wilkin continued: “If we were to play a game tomorrow I’d be happy with the side we’d put out with the players that we currently have signed, but obviously as a manager I’m greedy and I want to add more players to that.

“I have a budget to work with, but I want to make that money work as hard as it possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Wilkin believes the Bucks fans can expect to be excited by Hilton next season.

The dynamic forward player was the Bucks’ first new signing of the summer, joining up with the squad after his exit from divisional rivals Stamford AFC.

“Rhys is hungry to do well,” explained the boss. “He’s not that old, and while he’s dotted around clubs recently he’s scored goals at every club at every level he’s played at.”

He added: “Rhys was eager to come and play for the club, he came to watch both play-off games, and he’s played and scored against us a few times before which gave us a glimpse of what he’s capable of.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with Rhys, and with the age that he’s at I’m hoping we can see him develop in much the same way that Remi (Walker) has and will continue to do.

“I think he’s an exciting player who will enjoy his time with us.”