Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town interested in promising Aston Villa youngster

The 20-year-old, who spent five months on loan in Spain last season at Real Union, is versatile, and he can play on the wing, as a number 10 or as a number eight.

He made two appearances in Spain before missing the rest of the campaign after breaking his wrist.

O'Reilly played in all three of Villa's EFL Trophy games scoring in his side's 2-2 draw at Sutton United.

He also featured in the Europa Conference League against Zrinjski Mostar as he came on as a 79th-minute substitute for Moussa Diaby.

Town's recruitment this summer has been a struggle to this point.

They made three signings early with the additions of George Lloyd, Toto Nsiala and Harrison Biggins.

But supporters have had to be patient as only goalkeeper Toby Savin has arrived at the Croud Meadow in the last month.

O'Reilly would be the first of five loan options Salop are expected to use this transfer window as they continue to build their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Shrewsbury head coach Paul Hurst is understood to have strong connections at Aston Villa and likes the versatility of O'Reilly.

Salop are going to have to box clever in the market this summer due to financial restrictions and are expected to have a small squad.

Town's pre-season games get under way this weekend as they make the trip to Brackley on Saturday.