Aston Villa considering move for Italian defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Italy under-21 international enjoyed a breakthrough season in Serie A and Villa, already busy in the market this summer, may make an approach.

Unai Emery is already poised to welcome one teenage right-back for pre-season with 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljkovic due to report to Bodymoor Heath, following his transfer from Red Star Belgrade agreed in January.

Villa’s senior right-back, Matty Cash, has been attracting interest from Italy with Inter Milan among those monitoring his situation.

Forward Samuel Iling-Junior will undergo a medical today ahead of his move from Juventus. Midfielder Enzo Barrenechea will follow later this week with both deals almost complete.