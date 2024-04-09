Carlos Corberan to make decision on returning West Brom striker

The striker, who arrived as a free agent last summer has endured a frustrating first season at The Hawthorns.

He suffered major injuries away at Bristol City and then on the road at former club Sunderland after breaking back into the side.

It was anticipated he could make a return to the squad at Stoke City on Saturday but was not named on the bench.

But now he is in real contention for Wednesday's home clash with Rotherham United - and Carlos Corberan insists any decision to involve the striker will be taken by him.

He said: "I think the situation right now for the next game is about physical condition.

"Two things in football you need to understand is having a player available, and then ready for the competition.

"So it is always a challenge and it is difficult to know the answer until you give the step needed to put the player in the pitch.

"From today he has been completing extra work to allow us to increase his physical level.

"For me he trains well in the next two days before the game then the decision will be mine.

"From a physical and medical perspective he has done enough to be involved.

"The decision always needs to be what is more beneficial for the team."

Corberan and his medical staff are having to make other decisions on players who have just come back into the picture.

One is Yann M'Vila, who has only made a handful of substitute appearances since arriving on a free earlier this year.

And the Baggies boss explained it is difficult to know when the midfielder will be up to a start.

He added: "It is difficult to give you the answer to be honest because it is difficult to know until he made the step into the pitch.

"He can work well and we try and arrive to the conditions for it to be safe or secure to play minutes.

"But we know M'Vila is one player who for eight or nine months was without a club and we couldn't put normal pressure on him.

"It is a challenge to tell you how many minutes Phillips can play, or M'Vila or how many minutes Maja will play in this moment of the season.

"We need to be sure the player is ready to play minutes."