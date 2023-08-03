Notification Settings

Former Aston Villa winger Andre Green secures Rotherham deal

Football

Rotherham have signed Andre Green on a two-year deal after a successful trial.

Andre Green
Andre Green

The former Villa and Sheffield Wednesday attacker scored twice in two pre-season games for the Millers ahead of the Championship campaign.

Green, who is a free agent following his exit from Slovenian club Slovan Bratislava, scored a superb ‘scorpion’ kick in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United last week.

The clip of the goal went viral and it contributed to him earning a contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until 2025.

He will be part of the Millers squad that kicks off their second-tier campaign on Saturday with a trip to Stoke.

Green came through Villa’s youth system and made 18 appearances as he helped them back to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season, turning out 48 times in total for the club.

