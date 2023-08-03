Former Aston Villa winger Andre Green secures Rotherham deal

Andre Green

The former Villa and Sheffield Wednesday attacker scored twice in two pre-season games for the Millers ahead of the Championship campaign.

Green, who is a free agent following his exit from Slovenian club Slovan Bratislava, scored a superb ‘scorpion’ kick in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United last week.

The clip of the goal went viral and it contributed to him earning a contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until 2025.

He will be part of the Millers squad that kicks off their second-tier campaign on Saturday with a trip to Stoke.